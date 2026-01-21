I visited a 'sought-after' suburb of Telford to find out why thousands choose to call it home

Often described by listing agents as "highly sought-after", Priorslee - at least among those of us who grew up in the less affluent parts of town - is locally considered as the 'posh' bit of Telford.

From the air (and many parts of the ground too), Priorslee could be mistaken for one giant housing estate built sometime between 1990 and 2020.

However, the area has been occupied for much, much longer, with archaeological discoveries suggesting people were making what-we-now-call-Priorslee home way back in the Roman era.

The red brick Grade II-listed Priorslee Hall, which was, until recently, occupied by the University of Wolverhampton, was built in 1720 by the then High Sheriff of Shropshire.

During the 1960s, the former mansion became the headquarters of the Telford Development Corporation, the body that ultimately determined the future use of the land that had once been part of the hall's sprawling estate.

Over subsequent years, developers snapped up patches and parcels of land to build houses en masse, vastly expanding Priorslee's residential sprawl.