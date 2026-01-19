Appeal to find missing teen last spotted in Telford two days ago

West Mercia Police said 16-year-old Kian was last seen at around 5pm in Telford town centre of Saturday, January 17.

Kian is described as white, around 5ft 4 inches tall, with brown hair.

Police said it's thought the teenager may have travelled to Doncaster.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 101.