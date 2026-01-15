Gym conversion at Telford retail park unit is ‘lawful use’ planners rule

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council have certified that units 4a and 4b at Telford Bridge Retail Park are not restricted to retail use.

Agents for the owners of the retail park at Colliers Way had told the council that there is an agreement with a gym operator to take the unit.

Planning agent Chris Betteridge, of De Pol Associates, wrote that when planning permission was granted by The Wrekin Council in 1992 it “was not subject to any conditions which would preclude or inhibit the use of the unit”.

Location map for the new gym. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

They added that changes to planning orders in 2020 meant that “use of the premises as a gym is considered lawful”.

Council planners have now agreed with that assessment.

Officials have certified that the proposed use would be lawful and that the owners do not need to apply for full planning permission.

They wrote that whilst units 4a and 4b were approved as “retail units, no conditions exist to restrict the use of the units to retail only”.

Planners have a number of “use classes” including Class E which “combines retail, financial/professional services, restaurants, cafes, fitness, offices and some health/medical services”.

They concluded: “Movement from one use to another within the same use class is not development, and does not require planning permission.

“On that basis the proposal to change the use of the existing retail unit to a gym is lawful and does not require planning permission.”