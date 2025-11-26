New gym set to take over furniture shop at Telford retail park

Agents for the owners of the Telford Bridge Retail Park off Colliers Way say there is an agreement with a gym operator to take the unit.

Telford Bridge Retail Park. Picture: Google

Planning agent Chris Betteridge, of De Pol Associates, has told Telford & Wrekin Council that when planning permission was granted by the Wrekin Council in 1992 it “was not subject to any conditions which would preclude or inhibit the use of the unit".

Location map for the new gym. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

And in 2020 changes to planning orders meant that “use of the premises as a gym is considered lawful".

Owner Telford Property Ltd has applied for a certificate of lawfulness for Unit 4B at the retail park.

The agent has told the council that the “applicant is the owner of the retail park and has agreement with a gym operator to take this vacant unit".

“The certificate is necessary to confirm the use of the unit by the operator would be lawful.”

A period of public consultation has been opened on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning portal (TWC/2025/0808).