'I really thought I’d lost her forever' - Police find woman's pride and joy in Telford after it was stolen two months ago

The vehicle was found in Brookside, Telford following a tip-off from the public.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "After receiving reports from members of the public, Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team were able to locate a vehicle in the area that had been reported as stolen in November.

The recovered vehicle going back to its owner

"This was recovered and the owner has now been made aware of the good news!

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

"Thank you to the individuals who kept an eye out for this vehicle and reported the sighting to us."

Taking to social media to thank the force, the vehicle's owner said: "Thank you so so much, I really thought I’d lost her forever."