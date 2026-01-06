Telford and Wrekin's elderly population growing faster than almost anywhere in England as adult social care budget balloons

An estimated 70 per cent of Telford & Wrekin Council’s entire revenue budget goes on paying for care services, with all of this year’s anticipated council tax increase due to be pumped in and further cuts planned.

The borough is seeing the fourth-highest increase in the population of over-65s when compared to 151 such councils in England, says a report to councillors this week.

“The borough saw one of the largest increases in population aged 65-plus in England in the decade to 2024, with an increase of 27.6 per cent,” a report to Tuesday’s (January 6) cabinet meeting revealed. The England average was a growth of 15.5 per cent.

The report, the Adult Social Care (ASC) Continuous Improvement Plan, goes on to say that Telford & Wrekin Council has seen the highest increase of all West Midlands upper-tier local authorities.

The borough also has a higher proportion of disabled people than most with 20.5 per cent of the population in Telford and Wrekin compared to 17.7 per cent in England.

The overall population is also rising at a greater rate than the English average and in 2024 was estimated to total 195,952.

A report to the council’s cabinet said that the council is seeing an increase in people living longer with long-term conditions and complex needs, particularly dementia, and increasing numbers of young adults in transition to adult social care with complex needs.

There is a particular challenge in the most deprived communities where people die younger, have higher rates of long-term illness and disabilities, high obesity rates and higher rates of admissions to hospital.

At the same time care market costs are also increasing on private providers having to pay for last year’s increase in National Insurance contributions and the minimum wage.

Council officials say Telford & Wrekin’s adult social care approach is based on a “preventative, person-centred, community-asset based approach that empowers people to live independently and ensures best value in the use of resources”.

They added: “Given the challenges currently faced across health and social care nationally as well as locally, it is critical that we continue to follow this preventative approach.”

Prevention includes developing and improving information, advice and guidance, enabling people to help and support themselves to maintain their independence.

It also works to “prevent, reduce and delay people needing care” via services including the Independent Living Centre, Calm Cafes and the Telford All Age Carers Centre.

There are an estimated 18,000 people across Telford and Wrekin providing unpaid care to a partner, family member or other person.

The council also works with the NHS when people are discharged from hospital and can benefit from effective services to minimise their need for long-term care.

It prioritises a “home-first approach” supported by community services, equipment and assistive technology.

The council also has a Making It Real Board made up of people who use adult services, their carers or people who are interested in the development of adult social care.

“The board works in co-production with council leaders, making recommendations on how different service areas can improve and develop, with the aim of seeing services progress towards more person-centred, community-based support.”

But the authority says that despite monitoring changes in population, the complexity of care needs and the impact of other organisations, it is still “challenging” to estimate the impact.

“The volatile and complex demand-led nature of the service makes it challenging to estimate the potential budgetary impact,” says the report.

“However, once the budget is set, detailed financial monitoring is carried out throughout the year and provides good quality financial information for the service to track the impact of the work, and to update and provide assurance to the council’s senior management team and cabinet.”