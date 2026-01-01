Severn Trent plans 'critical' extension of water treatment works to safeguard supply to 43,000 Telford homes
Severn Trent is hoping to expand its water treatment works near Newport in order to extract more water and help safeguard the supply to around 43,000 properties in Telford.
By Megan Jones
Published
Telford & Wrekin Council will soon be considering plans from Severn Trent Water to expand and improve infrastructure at the Rodway Water Treatment Works in Cherrington near Newport.
The expansion is part of the company's five-year capital expenditure programme, which is attempting to address improvements needed in response to environmental concerns and population growth.
Work at Rodway includes extending the boundary of the site with documents suggesting its footprint could double in size.