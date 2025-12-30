Drugs arrest as police find big haul of class As in 'suspicious' vehicle on M54 in Telford at 1am

Police said officers were alerted to a suspicious vehicle traveling along the M54 at around 1am on Tuesday (December 30), before pulling it over near Junction 4 in east Telford.

The drugs and the cash found in the car

A search of the car was carried out and officers discovered a quantity of class A drugs, estimated to be worth between £600 and £800.

Police also found around £1,000 in cash in the vehicle, along with scales.

The driver, a man aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Stuart Bott from West Mercia Police said on Tuesday: "This morning officers stopped a vehicle on the M54 in Telford, following a search of the car a significant amount of class A drugs were recovered.

"A man was taken into custody on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply, where he remains as we continue with our investigation.

“The damage these drugs cause within our communities is well known, and we remain committed to targeting and disrupting those who deal them to keep our town safe.”

Anyone who believes there may be criminal activity in their community is urged to report it to police via the force website. Always call 999 in an emergency.