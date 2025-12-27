A442 Telford: Fire service called after car crashes into 'street furniture'

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident on the A442 in the town at around 4.40pm yesterday - Friday, December 26.

The incident was reported as a crash with someone potentially trapped on Queensway near the Stirchley Interchange.

Two fire crews were dispatched to the scene from the Telford Central Fire Station, along with an operations officer.

An update from the fire service said that one car had crashed into street furniture on the route.