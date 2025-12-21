Telford primary school receives £250 for art supplies after pupil designs borough's new flag

Randlay Primary School received the handsome cash prize prize after pupil Amelia, aged nine, won a competition to design a new flag for the borough.

The school has already put the prize to good use, purchasing new water colours, brushes, pastels, printing tools and paints to enhance its arts provision.

The school has also purchased materials for a whole-school project to create a six-piece jigsaw, each piece representing one of the school’s core values - respect, collaboration, excellence, creativity, aspiration and courage.

More than 4,000 people entered the competition to design Telford's new flag. Entries were whittled down to a shortlist before Amelia's design emerged as the favourite in a public vote.

The nine-year-old's flag design features the historic Iron Bridge, a cog as a nod to Telford's industrial heritage, and the colour green to represent the region's green and open spaces.

Lynda Stolic, headteacher at Randlay Primary School and Nursery, said: "Amelia’s winning flag design is a wonderful celebration of her creativity, one of our core school values. Her artistic impression of Telford shows how imagination can be symbolised with a real understanding of the key features of our locality.

"Amelia hasn’t just captured history, she’s made her own. As a community school within Telford, we are thrilled to have been able to take part in this competition and very grateful for the art resources to support further work. We are so very proud of Amelia, and she has been a true inspiration for our continued art work in school."

Councillor Angela McClements, cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, added: "It was wonderful to visit Randlay Primary School and see how they've invested the prize money to enhance children's learning and creativity, while also creating a lasting piece of artwork for the school.

"The flag is now flying proudly at Southwater Square in Telford after Ameila raised it for the first time on Telford Day."

The £250 prize was donated by local news page Telford Live.

Andy Smith from Telford Live said: "It was a privilege to support this project and see the creativity of all the flag entries from across Telford and The Wrekin.

"Amelia did a great job on her flag design and many more students will now be able to get creative with the haul of art and craft supplies that she won for the school."