Telford and Wrekin's new flag revealed as competition winner announced ahead of Telford Day celebrations

Amelia, aged nine and a pupil at Randlay Primary School, has been named the winner of the competition, which first launched back in June via schools across the Borough.

During a two-week online poll, more than 4,000 votes were cast, with Amelia’s design scooping up the most support.

Amelia’s design will be raised on the flagpole at Southwater Square as part of the Telford Day celebrations on Saturday, November 29.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “Huge congratulations to Amelia on winning the competition.

"The design which features our iconic Ironbridge, a cog as a nod to our proud industrial heritage and the colour green to represent our many wonderful parks and open spaces, has captured the hearts and votes of local people.

“Amelia should be really proud of what she has achieved in creating a flag to represent our borough, that we hope creates civic pride for many years to come.

“I would also like to congratulate and thank our other finalists, Mhairi, Valarie and Dexie for creating and inspiring such wonderful designs and being part of the competition.

“I look forward to seeing Amelia’s flag raised at Southwater Square on Telford Day later this month.”

On winning the competition, Amelia said: “I’m really happy I’ve won the flag competition, I think we all did really well. I am excited to see my flag flying. Thank you to everyone who voted.”

Jayne, Amelia’s Mum, said: “We are incredibly proud of Amelia for winning the flag competition.

"Her design was creative and thoughtful and reflected Telford so well. We would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote and support her.

"All four finalists did a fantastic job, and each design captured something special about Telford.”

As a prize, Amelia's primary school will soon be recieving £250 to go towards arts and crafts supplies.