Photographs show charred aftermath of Telford car fire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Madeley in Telford at around 8.30pm on Saturday, December 20, following reports of a car fire.

Crews from nearby Tweedale Fire Station were sent to the scene, where they found one hatchback vehicle "well alight".

Telford firefighters have shared photographs showing the aftermath of a car fire in Madeley. Photo: Tweedale Fire Station

A spokesperson for Tweedale Fire Station said: "Crews acted swiftly, wearing breathing apparatus and deploying hose reel jets, along with small tools, to bring the fire under control and prevent further spread.

"Thanks to the quick actions of our crews, the fire was safely extinguished and the scene made safe.

Telford firefighters have shared photographs showing the aftermath of a car fire in Madeley. Photo: Tweedale Fire Station

"Please remember: if you see a vehicle fire, keep a safe distance and call 999 immediately."

West Mercia Police were also in attendance at the scene and have been approached for comment.