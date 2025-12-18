Two Telford shops under investigation after being caught selling vapes to minor in sting op

Telford & Wrekin Council said that its Trading Standards officers, supported by a 16-year-old volunteer, carried out test purchases across the borough's high streets for alcohol and vapes - checking that businesses are not breaking the law.

The authority said that 80 per cent of premises complied with ID checks and refused the sale.

But two businesses sold vaping products to the underage volunteer.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement.

The breaches are now subject to investigation and follow-up enforcement action.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said: “This operation forms part of our Winter of Action campaign, which aims to keep our borough cleaner, greener and safer throughout the festive season.

“The majority of businesses in Telford acted responsibly during this operation and complied with legislation governing age-restricted sales. Our teams work hard to support and educate retailers about their legal obligations and to safeguard young people.

“While we are pleased that most premises refused to sell to the volunteer, it is always disappointing when a retailer fails to uphold the law. We are taking appropriate action in such cases.”

A statement from the council said: "It is illegal to sell alcohol or vaping products to anyone under 18. Businesses that do so risk prosecution, substantial fines, and, in the case of alcohol, the loss of their licence.

"The council strongly advises retailers to adopt the Challenge 25 policy, which requires anyone who appears under 25 to present valid photographic identification, such as a driving licence or passport."

Councillor Overton added: “Our message to businesses this winter is clear: always Challenge 25 and always ask for ID. These exercises happen all year round and across all our high streets.”

People can report underage alcohol or vape sales, by contacting Citizens Advice Consumer Service, by calling 0808 223 1133 or using their online service.