Telford woman handed £1,648 bill after someone else dumped her rubbish on council land

Telford & Wrekin Council said Kelly McCollum has been fined for "not disposing of her waste responsibly" by allowing someone else to dump it on council-owned land.

Householders have a 'duty of care' to ensure their waste is only given to an authorised person and failure to comply can result in prosecution.

In a case heard at Telford Magistrates' Court on Monday (December 15) Ms McCollum admitted an environmental offence and was ordered to pay a fine, prosecution costs and a victim surcharge, totalling £1,648.

A video shared by the local authority shows a person dumping a box and a bag full of cardboard on a grassy area close to bins.

According to Telford & Wrekin Council, Ms McCollum told the court that she believed the land formed part of her property boundary, but later confirmed that the council maintained the grass in the area.

She also stated that she regularly disposed of cardboard in this way, claiming that her recycling bags were stolen.

The dumped rubbish. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement said: “Duty of care matters because it helps keep our neighbourhoods clean and safe, protecting the environment and ensuring everyone can enjoy shared spaces.

“It’s also a legal requirement: ignoring it can lead to prosecution, heavy fines, and a criminal record.

“This prosecution demonstrates our commitment to tackling environmental crime and ensuring that those who deliberately flout the law are held accountable.”