Telford grooming gang leader’s victims will have a say on possible prison release – MoJ

Politicians from across the political spectrum spoke out at a council meeting last week to oppose the possible release of Ahdel Ali, who was jailed in 2012 for the abuse of 100 girls.

Ali had been released in 2020 but was recalled after breaching the terms of his release. Another review is due next March.

Ahdel Ali

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Lee Carter revealed that he has written to the Justice Secretary and the Parole Board to oppose the early release after it emerged that a review is set for next March.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said: “This was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with the victims of the grooming gangs.

“The decision to re-release Ahdel Ali will be for the Parole Board – independent of the Government – after a full risk assessment.”

The Parole Board will be called on to determine whether or not to direct Ali’s release on licence or to recommend him for open conditions.

The board may make a decision based on the written risk assessments provided by qualified staff, the Government says.

Where the board determines it cannot make a decision without an oral hearing, it will make arrangements for the hearing.

The rules say that if the board were to direct that an oral hearing be arranged, victims have the right to apply for the hearing to be held in public.

Alternatively, they may, with the help of a probation victim liaison officer, apply to observe a private oral hearing.

The decision in either case is a matter for the independent Parole Board after “thorough risk assessments”, officials said.

If a decision is made to release Ali, victims have the right to request that the Secretary of State apply to the Parole Board for the decision to be reconsidered.

It is ultimately for the Secretary of State – not the victim – to bring such a challenge forward. The current Justice Secretary is Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Officials acting on behalf of the Justice Secretary can examine whether there are grounds to challenge the Parole Board’s decision through the reconsideration mechanism.

The MoJ said this can only be applied in exceptional circumstances, if the decision is judged to be legally irrational or the correct process was not followed during the review.

An MoJ spokesperson said that “public protection is our top priority which is why the Secretary of State has directed officials to implement a ministerial check on the release of the most dangerous offenders at the earliest possible opportunity following the passage of the Victims and Prisoners Act".

“This power will give ministers better oversight of the release of the most serious offenders by allowing them to refer certain cases directly to the High Court for a second check.”