Councillors unite against possible release of Telford grooming gang leader after row on ‘working together’

Council Labour leader Lee Carter revealed that he had written to top officials while adding to the wording of a Conservative group motion which urged him to do exactly that.

Councillors voted cross-party to support the final motion during a Telford & Wrekin Council debate on Thursday (November 13).

But support at the end of the debate only came after a row over the addition of a section about what the council could do if Ahdel Ali is released on review next March.

Conservatives accused Councillor Carter of breaking an agreement to work together on the issue.

But the council leader insisted that he wanted to work with others but didn’t have time to wait.

The added words instructed the council to “write to the judge-led independent Parole Board to urge it, in the event that it makes the regrettable decision to release Ali, to subject Ali to strict conditions including not entering Telford, Shropshire or the wider West Midlands or contacting any victim, survivor or any of their family members".

Councillor Steve Bentley (Conservative, Ercall Magna) said: “What I don’t agree with in the amendment is the last paragraph. It is complete and utter nonsense. It will not work, it has been tried before and failed.

“If let out he will remain a danger to society and he will come back to Telford. All you want to do is politicise this.”

Ali, jailed in 2012 for the abuse of 100 girls, was described by the judge as “cold-hearted, callous and a danger to society,” said Councillor Bentley.

He had previously been released on bail but had been returned to prison, the meeting heard.

Councillor Carter hit back at Councillor Bentley for choosing to move a motion “rather than write to the parole board".

“You chose instead to delay and come here and shout instead.

“It probably shows what you are about.”

Councillor Carter added that he would be “really disappointed” if the Tories had wanted the last paragraph removed.

“Surely you are not saying you would not want this council to do all it can even if he is released?”

He added: “I hope we can cut the noise and shouting and support the amendment.”

The amended motion was supported by the Lib Dems with Councillor Thomas Janke saying that if Ali was released it would send a message that the suffering of victims “has been put to one side".

Independent councillor Peter Scott (Newport West) agreed with the “solid amendment” and added: “We don’t want to see him anywhere near Telford.

Conservative group leader Andrew Eade said it was “supposed to be joint motion together” to “send a powerful message that we could stand together".

He added: “I have no problem with the amendment, it’s right. Why not talk to us about it? We could have gone forward together.”

He accused Labour of “going through a charade” and “stage management about motions".

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Labour, Wrockwardine Wood & Trench) replied: “You could just accept the amendment, then we wouldn’t have what you call a charade.

“We wanted to strengthen the motion, why would you not want to support the additional protection?”

Councillor Bentley responded that the added paragraph “will be broken again unless someone could tell me how it will be policed".

“This man should never come out ever.”

The amendment was carried after a vote and councillors had to then vote again to confirm the final wording.

Councillor Nigel Dugmore (Conservative, Muxton) said he would be “surprised if any member does not support this amendment.”

Councillor Carter said that the Parole Board decision was “out of our control” but they are “making views clear”.

“We don’t want him out,” he added, saying that pressure needs to be put on the police and the Police & Crime Commissioner over the enforcement of crime.