Calls on Government to intervene as Telford grooming gang ringleader up for parole

Ahdel Ali was jailed in 2012 after being found to be one of two ringleaders of a grooming gang that preyed on girls as young as 13 in Telford.

For his horrific crimes, Ali was handed a 26-year extended sentence - 18 years’ immediate custody with an additional eight-year period on licence after release.

After serving just eight years, he was freed from prison in 2020, but was recalled the following year for breaching his bail conditions.

Ahdel Ali

But last month, the Parole Board confirmed that Ali had been referred to the body for a hearing next March - meaning he could be free within months.

This week, Telford & Wrekin councillors will be asked to support a motion to write to Justice Secretary David Lammy about Ali's potential release.

The motion, proposed by Councillor Stephen Bentley, states: "This Council resolves to write to the Justice Secretary to request that he intervene and strongly oppose the potential early release on parole of Ahdel Ali.

"Such an early release is not commensurate with the life time fears, damage and traumatic memories inflicted on his victims."

The meeting agenda states the motion will be seconded by Councillor Nigel Dugmore when it goes before Telford & Wrekin's full council on Thursday, November 13.