Telford shopper who signed up on a whim helps save a stranger’s life with stem cell donation

Brendon Craister, 26, was doing some last-minute Christmas shopping in Telford town centre when he stumbled across a donor drive to find a stem cell match for then 21-year-old Marshall Davies.

While Marshall's quest for a match continues, organisers Race Against Blood Cancer have now revealed another cancer patient has been helped thanks to Marshall's campaign.

A couple of months after signing up to the stem cell donor register on December 23 last year, Brendon received a phone call.

"I was contacted by Anthony Nolan who told me I was a match for another," said Brendon.

"I just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I was surprised, but it was a no-brainer for me to say yes.

A chance encounter at a Christmas donor drive led 26-year-old Brendon Craister to join the stem cell register — just months later, he was called to save a stranger’s life

"I wouldn’t feel right saying no to the opportunity to help someone. If you’ve got a chance to help another person I don’t see why you wouldn’t do everything you could.

"It was even more of a clear-cut decision for me because one of my colleagues has leukaemia and is currently waiting for her own transplant."

Brendon said the day of donation went smoothly, calling the process "simple and seamless".

"The Anthony Nolan team were incredibly friendly and made me feel at ease throughout the experience.

"While the procedure had its moments of slight discomfort, especially with holding my arm in one position, it was overall quite manageable.

"It’s amazing to think that such a straightforward process has saved a life!”

It is estimated that there are 2,000 people currently looking for their stem cell match in the UK.

Anyone wishing to join Brendon and give another blood cancer patient the chance of a lifesaving stem cell transplant can join the register at raceagainstbloodcancer.com/register .