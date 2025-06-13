Telford home gets hit with enforcement notice over 'untidy land'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

According to Telford & Wrekin Council, a complaint about allegedly untidy land at a property on Grange Road in Ketley Bank had been received in April.

Local planning authorities have the power to serve notices on landowners and occupiers requiring them to carry out works to improve land which they consider to be negatively affecting the amenity of an area.

Grange Road, Ketley Bank. Photo: Google

Also known as an 'untidy land notice', they can require a wide range of works to be carried out including clearance or repairs and failure to comply can lead to prosecution in the Magistrates’ Court and a maximum fine of £1,000.

The notice on the home in Telford was served on Thursday, June 11 and will take effect one month later, on July 11.

It's the second untidy land notice the local authority has issued in recent weeks. Another, for a property on Church Street in Hadley, was issued on June 3.