Rail link could see Telford become 'hub for London capital' say Shropshire town firms backing proposals

The French-backed Wrexham, Shropshire & Midlands Railway (WSMR) plans to run up to five trains a day between Shropshire and London as part of a plan to restore a direct rail link to the capital - plans which would include a stop at Telford Central.

Yesterday, Telford & Wrekin Council urged the Office of Rail and Road to give the go-ahead for the scheme, despite Network Rail earlier opposing the plans due to congestion concerns on the route.

Now, Telford businesses backing the proposals say restoring the link could turn Telford's under-construction Station Quarter into a regional hub for London firms who are looking for a regional hub with fast access to the capital city.

Telford Central Station.

Tom Gray, Chief Executive Officer at the Southwater Event Group, which owns conference venue Telford International Centre, added his support for the plans.

"As CEO of Southwater Event Group, I fully support reinstating direct train services from Shropshire to London," he said.

"Telford International Centre attracts over 330,000 visitors a year, generating £58.5 million for the local economy. Improved rail links would boost business travel, attract repeat leisure visits, and make Telford more appealing for investment—all while supporting sustainability and regional growth."

WSMR, a joint venture backed by french rolling stock firm Alstom and rail consultancy firm SLC Rail, has said that if approved, the service could create up to 50 new jobs.

Shaun Davies MP outside Telford Central railway station.

Telford MP Shaun Davies strongly criticised Network Rail over their refusal to back the scheme last week, accusing them of "hiding behind pathetic excuses" in an attempt to derail the plans.

"Ideally, we want to see five direct trails between Telford and London Euston each day," he said.

"Other towns our size already have direct services to London. Our businesses, commuters, and residents deserve the same. I’m grateful for the backing from our local business community.”

Tim Luft

Tim Luft, managing director of Telford firm European Innovation who offer training and investment advisory services from the newly-built Quad building in Telford, says the rail link could result in major investment in the town.

"We are grateful to see this is a priority for Telford’s MP," he said.

"The new proposed route would strengthen the Telford–Wrexham–London Innovation Corridor and The Quad could become a hub for Welsh start-ups, Midlands SMEs, and London capital. The opportunities are endless for local businesses in Telford.”

A final decision will be made on the scheme by the Office of Road and Rail, the Government's economic and safety regulator for railyway services in the UK.

Last month, Shropshire Council's new leader wrote to the Office of Road and Rail’s (ORR) chief executive John Larkinson to add their support to the scheme.

"Business thrives on certainty, and they need transport connections which they can rely on," she said.

"The stop-start nature of our link to the capital over the past decade is a limited factor to growth. Shrewsbury is once again one of the only county towns in England which is not served by a direct train to London.

"The new administration at Shropshire Council is ambitious for our county and sees growing our business sector and working age population as a key policy to help address the issues associated with having an aging population."