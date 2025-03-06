'Strong interest' as 21-unit Telford industrial park goes up for sale or let

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The development of 21 light industrial units in Telford, known as Halesfield Point, was completed last month ready for occupation by new tenants or owners.

The 48,000-square foot site, which is situated on a "prominent corner location" on Halesfield 20, is on one of the main through routes on the industrial estate.

The site is being jointly marketed by property agents Bulleys Bradbury, who are currently advertising the site, and Siddall Jones - with agents saying they've already received a high level of interest in the development.

“The industrial market remains extremely buoyant, and we continue to see strong demand for freehold properties under £1 million," said Edward Siddall-Jones, managing director of Siddall Jones.

"Given the shortage of smaller modern freehold units, we anticipate a high level of interest in Halesfield Point. This development represents an excellent opportunity for business owners looking to invest in commercial property through their pension.”

The completion of the development marks the latest large-scale industrial scheme on Halesfield to be delivered, following the five-acre Pioneer Park on Halesfield 18, creating an extra 77,000 square foot of light industrial space. That scheme attracted £4.5 million worth of investment from the West Midlands Combined Authority and is now fully let or sold.

A further three steel-framed buildings are currently under construction on Halesfield 7 on the former InfoTeam distribution centre site, which was destroyed by a huge fire in 2022.

Plans for the InfoTeam site, known as Epic Park, were approved by Telford & Wrekin Council in March last year, with construction now well underway on the site.

Individual units on the Halesfield Point site vary in size from 2,379 to 19,108 square feet, with prices available on application to the agent.

