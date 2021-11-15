Telford Land Deal development provides boost of 200 jobs

Photo: Redsun

The Redsun property development at Halesfield 18 is rapidly taking shape after construction work started in February.

The scheme, known as Pioneer Park, will comprise three energy-efficient buildings with the highest possible energy performance rating of grade ‘A’ and offering 23,000 sq ft, 14,000 sq ft and 40,000 sq ft of space.

Redsun acquired the two hectare site from Homes England, in a sale which was facilitated by Telford & Wrekin Council through the Telford Land Deal.

The project has already created employment opportunities in a variety of site delivery roles and will continue to do so as the build nears completion and jobs are secured for those that occupy the premises.

Under the Land Deal, a partnership between Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP), the council has responsibility to bring forward the sites and 'de-risk' them.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for economy, housing, transport & infrastructure, said: “The Telford Land Deal partnership has already created hundreds of jobs and provided employment for local people across a variety of sites.

“The development at Halesfield is another example of the employment opportunities that such projects are bringing to the area.

“We are excited to see local, expanding companies move into the new facilities when they are complete.”

The site is a highly visible plot at the gateway to the Halesfield Industrial Estate surrounded on three sides by Halesfield 18, Halesfield 16 and the A4169.

Lucy Blasdale, development director for Homes England, said: “As partner to Telford & Wrekin Council and the Marches LEP, Homes England is delighted to see the ongoing creation of jobs through this construction stage and as the future companies at Pioneer Park are announced and take up occupancy.

“It is especially pleasing to see such high environmental standards being achieved by Redsun on this development.”

Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches LEP, said: “This is another tremendous success for the land deal and something which will benefit the whole region for years to come.