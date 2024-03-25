Units to replace gutted warehouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Planners at Telford and Wrekin Council gave the go ahead for the scheme on the site of the former Epic Park buildings on the edge of Halesfield, which were ripped apart by a devastating fire nearly three years ago.

Around 70 fire fighters from around the county and beyond worked through the night to put out the blaze in November 2021, which left the former distribution hub of events firm Infoteam International Services in ruins.

Developers say the new buildings will be of similar size and scale to the original structures, having brought forward plans in October, after clean-up work had begun on the site towards the middle of last year.

The replacement development will also include a small industrial unit which developers say will “maximise” employment on the site.,

“The application site previously housed a commercial property and associated

parking for Infoteam. The building was previously the production facility for Infoteam and later became the Infoteam distribution centre,” said a supporting statement by applicants Infoteam International.

“Due to the previous development on the site being lost to fire the application seeks to create new employment provision within the established commercial region of Telford.

“The development will enable the previous occupier to maintain their business presence on the site as well as providing for additional floor area to create more employment opportunities and to maximise the previously developed Brownfield site.”

The developer added that the site is located within the “well established and previously developed” commercial district of Halesfield with good existing transport links to the wider network.

A total of 15 new Heavy Goods Vehicle parking spaces will be created on the site, along with 40 car parking spaces for staff.

Approving the scheme, Telford and Wrekin Council said detailed plans for footpaths along Halesfield 7, known locally as Kemberton Road, would need to be submitted by the developer before work could begin.

A pedestrian crossing onto nearby Halesfield 8 will also be built as part of the development.