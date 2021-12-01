Huge fire destroys building on Telford industrial estate

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service says 12 crews were called to the blaze at Halesfield 7, Telford. Photo: Amber Watch, Wellington

The fire, on Halesfield 7, started at around 1am on Wednesday, and led to firefighters from across Shropshire being called in.

At its peak fire crews from Albrighton, Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Newport, Prees, Shrewsbury, Telford, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington were all in attendance, including the aerial ladder platform, heavy pumping unit, incident command unit, water carrier and welfare unit. West Midlands Fire Service crews have also been drafted in.

Fire crews batting a huge fire at Halesfield 7, Telford. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Photos and video from the scene shows the building engulfed in fire, with flames and smoke pouring out into the night sky. Other images show the charred ruins of the industrial building.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said shortly after 8am that the operation was started to be scaled back.

The fire service also tweeted at 6.45am to say: "Road closures are in place including access to some local businesses so please check before you travel."

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.