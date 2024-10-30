Motorcyclist involved in Telford RTC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident at junction of Cherry Tree Hill and the A4169 saw police, the fire service and West Midlands Ambulance Service respond.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they got a call at around 1.45pm reporting the RTC.

They said on arrival, they found a motorcycle involved in collision.

A small oil leak was dealt with by the fire crew, a spokesperson said, but the biker was left in the care of ambulance service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been approached for more details.