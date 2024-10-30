Children reportedly shouted at by motorist in Telford - police issue advice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer Robert Hughes posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page yesterday reporting the run-in in Hadley.

The officer reported that he was approached by a group of children who claimed they had requested the driver of a vehicle to sound their horn, but the driver stopped their vehicle and shouted at them.

PC Hughes gave advice to the children about avoiding potential conflicts with strangers and about staying safe.

The post said: "Local police responded to a concerning incident today in Hadley when PC Hughes was approached by a group of children reporting an altercation with a motorist. According to the children, they had requested the driver of a light blue Ford to sound their horn, which resulted in the driver stopping their vehicle and shouting at them.

"PC Hughes provided words of advice to the children about avoiding potential conflicts with strangers and staying safe. Due to the absence of a vehicle registration number, officers were unable to locate or identify the driver for further investigation.

"The incident serves as a reminder to parents to discuss road safety and stranger awareness with their children. Police encourage the public to always note vehicle registration numbers when reporting incidents to aid in investigations."