Police investigating arson after car fires in Oswestry and Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 12.10am reporting the incident on Wats Drive in the border town.

One fire crew was sent from Oswestry Fire Station to the scene while West Mercia Police also attended.

SRFS incident log reports one car was 50 per cent involved in a fire, and crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze whilst wearing breathing apparatus.

The car fire is also "believed to be deliberate ignition".

A West Mercia Police statement said: "We were called to Wats Drive in Oswestry at around 12.15am this morning following a report of a car fire. The incident is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing."

The incident concluded at 1.40am.

Meanwhile, the fire service received a call at 4.33am reporting a car fire on West Avenue in Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene. Police also attended.

Firefighters used one hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguish the car that was 50 per cent destroyed by the fire.

The incident concluded at 5.07am.