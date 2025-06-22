Firefighters and police rush to car crash on the A49 near Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident on the A49, Prees Green, Whitchurch, at 5:56am today (Sunday, June 22).

One fire engine was dispatched from Prees fire station. West Mercia Police and Scottish Powers were also at the scene.

Upon arrival, the crews found a car that had collided with a telegraph pole.

Firefighters rushed to the car crash in Prees this morning. (Photo: Victoria Jones/PA)

Firefighters made the car safe before assisting with traffic management.

The incident was under control by 7:21am.