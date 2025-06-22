Firefighters and police rush to car crash on the A49 near Whitchurch
Firefighters rushed to a car crash on the A49 this morning.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident on the A49, Prees Green, Whitchurch, at 5:56am today (Sunday, June 22).
One fire engine was dispatched from Prees fire station. West Mercia Police and Scottish Powers were also at the scene.
Upon arrival, the crews found a car that had collided with a telegraph pole.
Firefighters made the car safe before assisting with traffic management.
The incident was under control by 7:21am.