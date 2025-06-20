Countdown on for Telford Police Open Day this weekend - with 40th anniversary celebrations planned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The public are invited to join West Mercia Police for the event, which takes place on Sunday (June 22) on the Blue Willow Car Park next to Malinsgate Police Station.

Members of the public will be able to meet their local policing teams and see first-hand the work officers do.

PCSO Amy Newbrook and Peeler the mascot are looking forward to Telford Police Open Day.

This year’s open day also marks 40 years since Malinsgate Police Station opened in Telford, so lots of ruby anniversary celebrations are expected on the day.

Visitors will get the chance to investigate a crime scene, meet police dogs, see the Manchester Bee, and find out how they could join West Mercia Police.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service will also be returning to give a road traffic collision rescue demonstration.

The event will start at 10am and run until 4pm, and is open to all ages.

There will also be a quiet hour from 10am to 11am for people to attend, where the sirens will be turned off allowing people with sensory issues to explore the stands and meet officers.

Sergeant Richard Jones, said: “As we have seen in previous years this event is hugely popular and is a great opportunity for the public to come along and meet some of their local officers, as well as some of our partners.

“There will also be lots of entertainment in place for children, including a guest appearance by our force's new-look mascot PC Peeler.

“The event is completely free, and I would encourage anyone interested in policing, or anyone who wants to experience first-hand what our job looks like, to come along on the day.”

A number of external exhibitors are also expected to be present on the day.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “Policing with the community is one of the four key pillars of my West Mercia Safer Communities Plan, and I want residents and businesses to feel involved and aware of what’s being done to make them feel safe where they live.

“This open day in Telford is an excellent way of showcasing the work West Mercia Police does in the area, as well as listening to the concerns of the communities who live there.”

Entry is free to the event and parking is available around Telford town centre.

The force added that all planned exhibits will be in place subject to operational needs.