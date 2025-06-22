Fire service called out to blaze in Telford home garden caused by a poorly discarded cigarette

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Long Leasow, Woodside, Telford, at 1:25am (Saturday, June 22).

The service dispatched one fire engine from Telford Central fire station.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to the blaze. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Upon arrival, the firefighters found the fire in the rear garden rubbish bin of the property, which has been caused by a poorly discarded cigarette.

The fire was said to have spread to the door - and crews used a hosereel jet and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

The incident was under control just before 2am.