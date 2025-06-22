Fire service called out to blaze in Telford home garden caused by a poorly discarded cigarette
Firefighters rushed to an open fire caused by a cigarette in Telford overnight.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Long Leasow, Woodside, Telford, at 1:25am (Saturday, June 22).
The service dispatched one fire engine from Telford Central fire station.
Upon arrival, the firefighters found the fire in the rear garden rubbish bin of the property, which has been caused by a poorly discarded cigarette.
The fire was said to have spread to the door - and crews used a hosereel jet and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.
The incident was under control just before 2am.