Firefighters tackle 'number of trees' on fire in Telford
Firefighters rushed to extinguish a number of trees on fire in Telford last night.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting an open fire in West Street, St Georges, Telford, at 9:42pm yesterday (Saturday, June 21).
One fire engine was dispatched from Telford Central’s fire station.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a number of conifer trees alight.
They used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fires and the incident was under control by 10pm.