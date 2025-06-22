Firefighters tackle 'number of trees' on fire in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting an open fire in West Street, St Georges, Telford, at 9:42pm yesterday (Saturday, June 21).

One fire engine was dispatched from Telford Central’s fire station.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA

Upon arrival, firefighters found a number of conifer trees alight.

They used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fires and the incident was under control by 10pm.