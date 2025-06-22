The 10 least expensive streets in Shrewsbury - including some with properties sold under £70k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest- and lowest-priced homes are located across the Shrewsbury postcodes.

In five years’ worth of sold house price data across the Shrewsbury postcodes, it was found that some of the cheapest streets include Coton Manor, and Lambourn Drive (SY3).

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam shared how the team sought the data and what it includes.

He said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on The Mount (SY3) sold for £2,050,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £45,000 and under on The Old Meadow (SY2), The Ridings (SY2) and Hazeldine Court (SY2).”

Here all are the least expensive streets to live in Shrewsbury with the average house prices and number of sales.

Combermere Drive

Combermere Drive. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Combermere Drive (SY1 3BZ) is £106,000 with four properties sold on the street in the last five years.

The Ridings

The Ridings. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in The Ridings in Bicton Heath (SY3 5ES) is £100,800 with four properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Didcot Close

Didcot Close. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Didcot Close (SY1 2UH) is £90,000 with five properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Briery Lane

Briery Lane. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Briery Lane in Bicton Heath (SY3 5DN) is £89,221 with nine properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Warrenby Close

Warrenby Close. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Warrenby Close (SY1 2UL) is £88,375 with four properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Barton Close

Barton Close. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Barton Close (SY1 2UQ) is £87,714 with seven properties sold on the street in the last five years.

The Paddocks

The Paddocks. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in The Paddocks in Bicton Heath (SY3 5ER) is £84,571 with seven properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Lambourn Drive

Lambourn Drive. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Lambourn Drive (SY3 5NF) is £84,500 with four properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Coton Manor

Photo: PA

The average sold house price in Coton Manor (SY1 2LX) is £77,000 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.

Coton Manor

Coton Manor. Photo: Google

The average sold house price in Coton Manor in Berwick Road (SY1 2LT) is £72,250 with three properties sold on the street in the last five years.