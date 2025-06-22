'I play cricket - it doesn't mean my leg's grown back!' Amputee has benefits cut after he is filmed playing
A Telford dad who lost a leg as a child has said he has lost his Motability car and disability benefits, after the DWP filmed him playing cricket.
Shaun Rigby, of Brookside, was involved in a tractor accident when he was just two that resulted in him losing his leg below the knee.
The 37-year-old father of four works full-time as a sheet metal worker, and has been in receipt of Personal Independence Payment (PIP) since 2016 due to his disability. Three years ago he was given a Motability car to help him get around.
He said: “I was reviewed in 2016 via a home visit, during which the assessor said 'what am I doing here? Your leg will never grow back. You will get this for life'.
“He also said that if my circumstances change, which they did, to request new forms for the enhanced mobility.