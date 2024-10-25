Coke dealer nabbed after We Buy Any Car visit has cash seized

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kenneth Dinse, from Buckhaven in Fife, Scotland, was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court over the incident earlier this year.

He was given a total of 32 months - a sentence reduced because he suffers from a genetic condition known as Huntington’s Disease.

He had pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, as well as being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Dinse, who was 35 when he was sentenced in April, had turned up to We Buy Any Car at Telford’s Forge Retail Park carrying a rucksack on May 25, 2022.