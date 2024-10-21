Firefighters rush to 'small fire' at Newport primary school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident at Newport C of E Junior School in Avenue Road saw two fire engines attend at 11.30am, SFRS said.

A spokesperson for SFRS said it was a "small fire in a roof void" which was extinguished by crews using breathing apparatus and a covering jet.

A spokesperson for Newport C of E said the school was open as normal following the "minor incident". A post by the school's Facebook account said: "Year 3 parents meetings for the afternoon are cancelled."