Casualties treated in Telford after emergency services rush to property fire in Telford

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 9.37pm on Saturday (October 19) reporting the incident at a property on Third Avenue in Ketley Bank.

Two fire crews were sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene alongside West Mercia Police and land ambulance.

SRFS' fire log reports the fire involved a "wooden lean" to an outbuilding. Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hosereel jets to extinguish the fire.

Casualties were treated and left in the care of ambulance staff.

The incident concluded at 10.24pm.