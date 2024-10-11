Fire crews forced to cut two rings from woman's left hand
A woman was forced to have two rings cut from her hand at a Shropshire fire station this afternoon.
By Luke Powell
The lady reported to Telford Central Fire Station at 1.43pm today with her issue, and firefighters determined that cutting off the woman's rings was the safest solution.
With precision and care, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service personnel used ring cutters to help the woman. The fire service's incident log states that crews used the equipment to remove two rings from fingers on the resident's left hand.
The incident concluded half-an-hour after the woman arrived at the fire station, at 2.13pm.