Fire crews forced to cut two rings from woman's left hand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The lady reported to Telford Central Fire Station at 1.43pm today with her issue, and firefighters determined that cutting off the woman's rings was the safest solution.

With precision and care, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service personnel used ring cutters to help the woman. The fire service's incident log states that crews used the equipment to remove two rings from fingers on the resident's left hand.

The incident concluded half-an-hour after the woman arrived at the fire station, at 2.13pm.