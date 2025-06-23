'Honoured' - Telford MP and council unite in flag-raising ceremony to mark Armed Forces Day 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Held in Southwater Square, Telford, the flag-raising event on Monday (June 23) paid tribute to the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of the UK’s Armed Forces – past and present.

Armed Forces Day takes place on Saturday (June 28) this year and is an opportunity for communities to show support for those who serve and have served in the armed forces.

Mr Davies said: "I'm incredibly proud to stand with our local veterans and serving personnel here in my hometown of Telford to mark Armed Forces Day. Telford has deep and lasting ties to the Armed Forces and I'm so grateful to every member of the military who lives and works in Telford. It’s a true honour to recognise their service and sacrifice.”

Shaun Davies with the council and armed forced for Armed Forced Day 2025. Photo: Shaun Davies MP

“Supporting Telford’s armed forces community is something I care deeply about all year round and is personal to me given my own family service to the military over many years. I’ll keep listening, learning, and doing everything I can to make sure our veterans and their families get the support they deserve, which includes holding my regular veteran roundtables, visiting veteran’s cafes and our bases around the country and across Europe as part of my involvement in the cross-party Armed Forces program for MPs.”

UK Armed Forces Day is supported by events across the UK, from community fairs to formal parades, celebrating the professionalism and dedication of all those who serve. Telford & Wrekin Council will once again host an Armed Forces Fun Day on Sunday (June 29) at Broadoaks Playing Field, Donnington. The free event runs from 11am to 4pm with plenty of activities and entertainment for all the family including sports, crafts, live music, military groups and cadets plus much more.

The Government recently published its Strategic Defence Review, which reiterated the need for a stronger relationship between Britain’s civilians, serving personnel and veterans. The Government has pledged to improve the lives and working conditions for Armed Forces personnel, including the largest Armed Forces pay rise in 20 years, 20 hours a week of free childcare, and the creation of a new Armed Forces Commissioner.

Telford’s MP recently hosted his first Veterans Roundtable at D Squadron Royal Yeomanry in Dawley, bringing together key local organisations to address issues raised by veterans, including civilian transition, healthcare, housing, mental health, and employment.

Mr Davies added: “It is paramount that we listen to those who have served. By bringing together those with lived experience and decision-making power, we can make the changes that are really needed. Veterans have given so much, and we must ensure they get the support they deserve.”