Bank in Newport High Street burgled in 'targeted' attack - residents told to expect increased police presence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police is appealing for information after a burglary at the HSBC branch on Newport High Street.

The incident was reported to police at about 2.45am today (Monday, June 23).

In a post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page, Police Constable Rich Edward said the burglary was a calculated incident, and that there is no reason to suggest an increased risk of further offences in the town.

Police believe the group that is responsible for the burglary has come from out of the area and are also responsible for a series of similar offences across the country.

HSBC in Newport. Photo: Google

Residents have been warned to expect increased police presence in the town as forensic investigations and crime enquiries continue.

A post said: "We are appealing for information following a burglary at the HSBC bank on High Street, Newport.

"It appears the offenders were well-organised and all the indications are that they are a group from out of the area who have been responsible for a series of similar offences which have occurred nationally. There is nothing to suggest that there is an increased risk of further offences within Newport at this time, this appears to be an isolated and targeted attack.

"You will of course see an increased police presence there today as we carry out forensic investigation and crime enquiries, and there will be further patrols overnight for the coming weeks."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for further information.