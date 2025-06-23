Ten rich, ripe and fruity vineyards in and around the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire where you'll find awesome English wine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

When the conversation around wine begins, many people will talk about fine reds from Bordeaux, sharp and tangy whites from South Africa and Argentina or even an enjoyable glass of Rose from any of the Mediterranean countries.

While this is true and there are plenty of good wines which come from across the world, some of the best wines can be found a little closer to home, a fact which is being celebrated by English Wine Week.

The annual campaign, which runs between June 21 and 29, is part of efforts to encourage people to try English wine and explore the different flavours on offer.

As part of this, we've taken a look at the best vineyards and producers in and around the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire that you can visit and buy from during English Wine Week and beyond.

The wines made by Halfpenny Green are of high quality

Tom Lane, Bobbington, Stourbridge

Boasting 30 acres of vines, Halfpenny Green Airport is a family-run firm located near Wolverhampton, Dudley and Stourbridge.

The first half acre of the site was first planted in 1983 by Martin Vickers and Halfpenny Green is one of the largest vineyards in the UK.

The attraction runs a vineyard trail and wine tasting menu and also has an award-winning tea room, serving coffee, lunch, afternoon teas and desserts.

The Penny Red is one of the biggest sellers and has even found its way onto the wine list as Chateau Stourbridge at Jeremy Clarkson's pub, The Farmer's Dog.

Pentreheyling, Montgomery SY15 6HU

This small, family-run vineyard lies on the Welsh/English border and covers six acres of farmland, after its vines were first planted in 2010. It sits on what was once the Roman Fort of Pentreheyling.

Kerry Vale Vineyard is home to 6,500 vines and has four varieties in Rondo, Pinot Noir, Phoenix & Solaris, all ideally suited for the English climate

Kerry Vale runs vineyard tours three times per week and its Wine Cafe and Cellar Door shop are open throughout the season, offering coffee, lunches and afternoon tea.

Wainbridge house, Clee St Margaret, Craven Arms