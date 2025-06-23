Hundreds of classic cars heading to Shropshire for return of popular motors day next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 400 cars are expected to rev onto the Apley Farm Shop site on July 20 for its much anticipated Classic Motor Day.

The event began in 2013 with just a car and a go-kart, but has grown significantly over the years.

From left: Ken Edwards with a 1936 Austin Ruby, Nick Watkins with a 1959 Fordson Super Major and Graeme Manton with an F Type Jaguar

Hundreds of enthusiasts who own classic and vintage motors, motorbikes, commercial vehicles, or who are part of car clubs attend the Classic Motor Day each year.

Estate director Graeme Manton, who is the proud owner of a modern classic Jaguar F type, said it is sure to be an exciting day.

"This is one of the annual events at Apley that many people mark in their calendar very early on and really look forward to," he said.

"The display of cars is always breathtaking, it is a wonderful sight to see them all on the lawns at Apley and the buzz around the area with so many likeminded people sharing their passion is so clear.

From left: Ken Edwards with a 1936 Austin Ruby, Nick Watkins with a 1959 Fordson Super Major and Graeme Manton with an F Type Jaguar

"We’ve got the perfect ingredients for a great summer Sunday - classic vehicles of all kinds, Apley catering, local stalls, music, and much more."

All classic motors are being invited to the event at Apley Farm Shop. Prizes will be awarded at 1.30pm.

The field will be open to spectators between 10am and 3pm.

Owners can register to bring their cars to the event here: https://apleyestate.co.uk/classic-motor-day-20th-july-2025/.