Four-bedroom detached family home in Lawley, Telford for £299,950

With a private garden, en-suite master and a bright kitchen-diner, this Lawley home offers ideal family living in a well-connected spot.

By Gareth Butterfield
Published

This smart and spacious four-bedroom detached home in Lawley, Telford is on the market for £299,950 – offering the perfect blend of style, space and suburban convenience.

Listed through Purplebricks, this well-appointed property on Bryce Way is ideal for growing families, commuters or anyone craving a bit more breathing room. See more from Purplebricks here.

The main reception room is a very generous size
The main reception room is a very generous size

Inside, you'll find a bright and welcoming hallway that leads to a large reception room and a modern open-plan kitchen/diner, complete with integrated appliances and French doors to the garden. There's also a handy downstairs cloakroom for guests.

Upstairs, all four bedrooms are thoughtfully arranged, with the master benefiting from an en-suite shower room. A sleek family bathroom completes the first floor. 

The private rear garden is perfect for summer BBQs or peaceful mornings with a cuppa, while the detached garage and driveway provide plenty of parking and storage.

Located in the ever-popular Lawley Village, this home is close to schools, shops, pubs and green spaces – with great public transport links and easy access to major roads, including the M54.

