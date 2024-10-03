See the spectacular Telford garden only created during lockdown – as it opens to the public this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Upper Farm Garden in Telford is open on both Saturday and Sunday as part of the National Garden Scheme – showcasing the spectacular creation from Pete and Paul Turpin-Ottley.

Incredibly the owners, who used to run the Old Orleton Inn in Wellington, and before that Olivers Vegetarian Bistro in Ironbridge, only set about transforming the Upper Farm garden during lockdown after Covid struck.

This year has been the first year the garden has been open to the public – with the events already raising more than £5,000 for charity.

Pete and Paul Turpin-Ottley are opening Upper Farm Garden as part of the NGS open days this weekend.

Paul said they had thoroughly enjoyed being able to share the creation with visitors.