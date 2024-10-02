Firefighters on the scene after conveyor belt catches fire at quarry near Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident happened at Leaton Quarry in Wrockwardine, near Wellington.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 6.39am on Wednesday, October 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Wrockwardine.

"Fire involving conveyor belt. Two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one short extension ladder in use."

Fire engines including the aerial ladder platform were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

The quarry, which employs around 100 people and has been in operation since the 1940s, produces and transports around 750,000 tonnes of material each year.

An expansion scheme was given the green light earlier this year, enabling an additional 21.3 megatonnes of reserves to be extracted from the site over 26 years.