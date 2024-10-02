Assisted living plans approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ashleee Homes applied to Telford & Wrekin Council for the change to happen in Freeston Avenue, St Georges.

A planning statement provided by David Hadwin of Keystone Associates Ltd says the existing conservatory would be removed, with an extension built at the rear.

The existing storage building to the side would also be replaced with an extension for office and staff facilities.

Both buildings would comprise of a lounge, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, and there will be an on-side staff office.

At the time the initial planning statement was submitted, St Georges & Priorslee Parish Council commented on the proposal, stating it had concerns it was the second application on the site, which would increase the traffic volume in the area.

“We think we need to be mindful of the number of extra vehicles that will be attempting to park in an already busy residential area,” it said.

“We were unable to locate any information regarding the use of the two properties that explained the need for staff other than the wording “assisted living” there is no detail to explain the level of staff, if they will be round the clock, if they will require two staff parking spaces i.e while they handover to each other at a change of shift for example?

“Will the two car parking spaces on the site be for the residents or, the staff and where will any additional parking be should the residents require regular carers or have visitors?”

An amended planning statement was later submitted by Keystone Associates Ltd.

“There will be two members of staff on duty at any time as the residents have one-to-one-care,” said Mr Hadwin.

“Shift change hours will commence from 6am to 6pm and handover will be phased over a 30 minute period to ensure no vehicles are blocking the road or causing inconvenience to the neighbours.

“Shift patterns will be 12 hours shifts providing 24 hours of care. Two parking spaces will be provided on site. Not all of the staff drive however, the care provider promotes car sharing for those that do.”

Telford & Wrekin Council approved the application subject to conditions being met.