Flooding: Museum closed today after incident during yesterday's storms

The Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron and Enginuity says it will be closed to the public due to flooding.

A short statement on the museum's website stated: "Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron and Enginuity will be closed to the public on Friday 27 September due to flooding. Keep up-to-date on our website."

Firefighters from Telford's training crew was scrambled to the Ironbridge Gorge Museum at 6.46pm on Thursday after automatic fire alarms activated.

They reported that the incident was a "false alarm due to ingress of water affecting alarms."

The stop message was received at 7.20pm.

The museum has been asked for more information.