The 'lovely' Dorcas celebrates her 101st birthday

Dorcas was born in Walsall on 7 July 1924. Dorcas went to Old Falling School and lived most of her life on Prescott Road in Wednesfield. Dorcas used to make all of her own clothes and used to love being out in the garden mowing her lawns.

Enjoying Hawaiian Day

Dorcas has been here with us at The Cedars Nursing Home in Albrighton for just over two years and still attends all our day trips and all our activities to keep on going! Dorcas says her amazing age runs in the family.

In the two years we have had her here it has been amazing and we cherish her so much - happy 101st Dorcas!