'We are building something exceptional' - Shrewsbury school brimming with positivity after major milestone

Shrewsbury Academy recently opened a £20 million state-of-the-art STEM building that features cutting-edge science laboratories, a modern library, design and technology classrooms, and advanced I-Media and maths suites.

The school benefitted from a large sum of funding from the Department of Education and pupils are now reaping the rewards. It's hoped that these exquisite new facilities can help prepare them for the 'careers of tomorrow'.

Headteacher at Shrewsbury Academy, Jim Taylor in front of the school's new STEM building

Science is a particular focus at the school. With new labs on offer, the school has a message that pupils 'don’t just study science, they experience it'.

Moreover, in the school's new technology building, students are also working in specialist design and technology classrooms, equipped with industry-standard equipment.

From Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software and laser cutters to 3D printers and modern food technology kitchens, these new facilities are allowing students to bring their creative ideas to life.

New state of the art equipment inside the new design and technology classrooms. Front is Kornel Wysoczanski with Ava Powell, Amelia Hall, Jasmine Jenkins.

Shrewsbury Academy's proud headteacher Jim Taylor is over the moon with the new facility.