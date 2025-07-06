'We made personalised trainers for Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne ahead of the Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning concert at Villa Park - it's one of our proudest moments'

The Lux Group, based in Bridgnorth, normally specialises in luxury signage, bespoke branding, and personalised décor for weddings, businesses, and special occasions.

Ozzy and the rest of Sabbath being presented with the trainers - picture Lux Group

However, the firm were asked to engrave limited edition Adidas City Series trainers for Black Sabbath’s final gig in Birmingham – the "Back to the Beginning" concert. The company also provided personalised pairs for Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, which the firm said “ made this one of the proudest moments in our engraving journey”.

The engraved special edition Adidas trainers

Following a presentation to the Prince of Darkness and the rest of the band ahead of Saturday's gig at Villa Park, a spokesperson for Lux Group said: “Being part of Ozzy Osbourne’s final show, Back to the Beginning by engraving the limited edition Adidas City Series trainers for Ozzy, Black Sabbath, and Sharon Osbourne is a moment we’ll never forget.

“From a local studio to a global icon.

“Every letter, every line, laser-engraved with pride, precision, and deep respect.”

The firm added that they wished to thank KK Steel Mill – the rock venue set up by former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing, as well Andy and the team at Birmingham trainer firm Size?

“This was more than a project. It was history in the making,” added Lux Group.