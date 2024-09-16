The five people Telford police want to speak with following a series of shop thefts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police say they would like to speak to the people pictured at stores in and around Telford, as they may have information that can help with their enquiries.

The first image is from Boots, Wrekin Retail Park on Saturday, July 6 at 9.45am, where over £500 worth of skincare items were taken.

The second image is from Sainsbury's, Ketley on Wednesday, April 17 at 6.05pm, where £50 worth of household products were taken.

Do you recognise these people?

The third image is from Vanilla, Telford Town Centre on Sunday, July 21 at around 1.10pm, where clothes were taken to the value of over £600.

The fourth image is from Boots, Wrekin Retail Park on Friday, April 12 at 6.15pm, where £1,000 worth of skincare and health products were taken.

The fifth image is from Boots, Telford Town Centre on Friday, August 2, where £1,000 worth of fragrances were taken.

If you know or recognise the people in the images, please contact West Mercia Police by emailing RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk